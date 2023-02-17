Around the Web Watch: Blind neurodiverse teen plays complicated Chopin piece on the piano, stuns show judges Lucy, 13, left pianist Lang Lang and pop singer Mika, judges of the Channel 4 show, The Piano, wondering how she did it. Scroll Staff 13 hours ago This is the incredible moment Lucy, a 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse, played a highly-complex Chopin piece, leaving @MikaSounds and @Lang_Lang speechless. The Piano, presented by @ClaudiaWinkle, starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. Stream Free on All 4. #ThePiano pic.twitter.com/09YFNM2tOh— Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music blindness