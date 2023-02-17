Viral Video Watch: Shahid Kapoor turns up at ‘Jab We Met’ re-release screening on last day The actor surprised the audience while they were singing and dancing to the song ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ at a theatre in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago I JUST MET SHAHID KAPOOR !!Last day last show of jab we met, and during mauja hei mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us😭😭😭Still can't comprehend wtf just happened but never thought this would happen😭✨️This guy just made jab we met more special for me💝😭 pic.twitter.com/6QR72qd0IZ— cry your heart out💖🏳️🌈 (@shubhangiojha16) February 16, 2023 shahid kapoor randomly showing up at Juhu PVR on last day of Jab we met screening pls 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UPuc7dXtSx— shaan | hits different activist (@Idsb_swift) February 16, 2023 #JabWeMet screened on the big screen after 16 years and to make this moment even more special, #ShahidKapoor surprised his fans who were attending the screening at #PVR.#ValentinesAtPVR #KareenaKapoorKhan #Geet #Aditya #SpecialScreening #PVRValentinesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/57SwxJxfHk— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) February 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood Mumbai