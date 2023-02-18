Around the Web Watch: Drone delivers medicines and test samples to remote Uttarakhand hospital in trial run A drone delivered a two-kg consignment of TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to a remote district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in just 30 minutes. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago #WATCH| Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Several medicines & samples came via drones from AIIMS Rishikesh for TB patients in 28 mins. We have sent our medicines & samples back. This is helpful as sometimes we need medicines urgently: Damayanti Darbal, Lab Technician, District Hospital pic.twitter.com/aKXRI0Fed0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2023 चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में हुआ नई क्रांति का शुभारंभ, जरूरतमंदों को दवाइयां व अन्य आवश्यक सैंपल भेजने के लिए एम्स करेगा ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल, एम्स ऋषिकेश से टिहरी बुराड़ी के लिए ड्रोन द्धारा भेजी गईं दवा का हुआ सफल परीक्षण। @mansukhmandviya @meenusingh4 https://t.co/iQnqp6ty3I pic.twitter.com/jXQBfwyLhV— AIIMS RISHIKESH (@aiimsrishi) February 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. medicine Uttarakhand