OH DAMN! 😱😱😱😱😱

А balloon sculpture of famous artist Jeff Koons in the shape of a dog crashed at the Art Wynwood Fair in Miami. It was valued at $42,000, the Daily Mail.

🔉

It is specified that one of the collectors decided to check whether the work by Koons really lived up… https://t.co/J8QwVtQt2K pic.twitter.com/yJXi6sWuFq