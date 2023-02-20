Around the Web Watch: Woman accidentally breaks $42,000- sculpture, Jeff Koons’s ‘Balloon Dog’, at Miami art fair As the shiny blue sculpture was shattered into pieces, one art collector at the site quickly offered to buy the remnants at a higher price. Scroll Staff An hour ago OH DAMN! 😱😱😱😱😱А balloon sculpture of famous artist Jeff Koons in the shape of a dog crashed at the Art Wynwood Fair in Miami. It was valued at $42,000, the Daily Mail. 🔉It is specified that one of the collectors decided to check whether the work by Koons really lived up… https://t.co/J8QwVtQt2K pic.twitter.com/yJXi6sWuFq— TheRealBiffBifford 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) February 19, 2023 Oops!: A woman accidentally knocked over a bright blue Jeff Koons dog sculpture at Art Wynwood in Miami pic.twitter.com/ntAZ7WT066— Moses Hawk (@MosesHawk) February 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. art Miami