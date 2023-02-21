Around the Web Watch: UN diplomats offer International Mother Language Day wishes in their mother tongues An initiative taken by the UN in Bangladesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago .@UNinBangladesh representing foreign & indigenous #languages of different states and parts of 🇧🇩 wishes everyone a happy International Mother Language Day in many different languages! It is important to remember the legacy of this day to respect & protect our #diversity pic.twitter.com/EPXWTXDLv7— UN in Bangladesh (@UNinBangladesh) February 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. international mother language day United Nations