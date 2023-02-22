Around the Web ‘They’re still moving freely here,’ Javed Akhtar tells Lahore audience about 26/11 Mumbai attackers ‘We’ve hosted programmes for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan, but in your country there’s been no programme for Lata Mangeshkar.’ Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Wow. I’m going to call this the The Javed Akhtar Burn. @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/Qzq3scvCPX— Dr. Ayesha Ray (@DrAyeshaRay) February 21, 2023 Play Also Watch: Singer Ali Zafar hosts Javed Akhtar at his home in Lahore, performs his songs We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Javed Akhtar