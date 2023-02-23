Around the Web Watch: Ladakh hosts India’s first frozen-lake half marathon at Pangong Tso, sets world record The record was set by 75 athletes who participated in a 21-km trail running event in sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of 13,862 feet. Scroll Staff An hour ago Famous #PangongTso in #Ladakh on 20th February hosted the first-ever frozen lake half-marathon It has entered in #GuinnessBook of World Records for the world's highest frozen lake marathon@BhaaratExpress @UpendrraRai pic.twitter.com/7NRX0ce2ei— Mitalli Chandola 🇮🇳 (@journomitalli1) February 22, 2023 The highest Frozen Lake Half Marathon at Pangong Lake was held today for the first time in history. The event was flagged off by Adv Tashi Gyalson Hon'ble CEC Leh@BROindia Team of Project Himank enthusiastically participated as amateurs for a short distance(1/2)@utladakhtourism pic.twitter.com/r4EsODX8pv— 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) February 21, 2023 @firefurycorps ,@ITBP_official,Ladakh Police @IgpLadakh,LMGA & health Deptt. extended all possible medical and logistics/rescue support to #PangongFrozenLakeMarathon as well as recorded active participation.@ANI @DIPR_Leh @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4g7rBRw9uE— Deputy Commissioner Leh (@DC_Leh_Official) February 21, 2023 #Ladakh sets #GuinnessWorldRecord!The exotic Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon sets @GWR as the World's Highest Frozen Lake Half Marathon. Organised as a part of #VibrantVillage Program,it aims to promote sustainable winter tourism in border villages to accelerate development pace pic.twitter.com/befW01uiEB— DIPR Leh (@DIPR_Leh) February 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ladakh athletics mountains