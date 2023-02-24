Around the Web Watch: Crane constantly follows man who rescued and treated it after an injury A beautiful friendship has emerged between the two in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago In UP's Amethi, Mohammad Aarif has a unique best friend- A saras bird which follows Aarif whereever the latter goes. The "Jai-Veeru" bonding was forged after Aarif rescued and treated the bird after it got injured last year. pic.twitter.com/eWzCkWKQOP— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2023 इंसान और बेजुबान के बीच दोस्ती की अटूट मिसाल अमेठी में देखने को मिली.जिले के गौरीगंज के जामो ब्लाक क्षेत्र अंतर्गत गांव मंडखा मजरे औरंगाबाद के मोहम्मद आरिफ और एक सारस की जोड़ी जय-वीरू के तौर पर चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है. pic.twitter.com/YtZOO30pSh— Mohit Verma (@MohitVermaNews) February 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh birds