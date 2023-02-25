Around the Web Watch: Water in Venice’s famous canals almost dries up, leaves gondolas stuck in mud Weeks of dry winter weather and unusually low tides are threatening the Italian city’s canals. Scroll Staff An hour ago A prolonged stretch of low tides linked to a high pressure weather system and the current lunar cycle has practically dried up some of Venice's famous canals. What’s left? A mucky, muddy mess. One expert says it highlights the need for a network-wide canal cleaning. pic.twitter.com/Vbg7XABY1r— Pattrn (@pattrn) February 22, 2023 In #Venice, the canals began to dry up due to the lowering of the water level pic.twitter.com/ep51Qg10vs— RRN.Europe (@RRNEurope) February 21, 2023 Why Venice's canals are drying out pic.twitter.com/mVGPMUvhUI— Mashable (@mashable) February 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Italy environment