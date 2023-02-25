Around the Web Watch: ‘RRR’ wins Best Action Film, Best Song and more at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards ‘RRR’ won in the Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song categories at the HCA Awards. Scroll Staff An hour ago And the HCA Award for Best International Film goes to…RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestInternationalFilm pic.twitter.com/kyGisEQDvU— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023 And the HCA Award Acceptance for Best Action Film …RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestActionFilm pic.twitter.com/9BfCHf4Swj— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023 And the HCA Award Acceptance …RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestOriginalSong pic.twitter.com/rVuTJQzbBs— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023 RRR Won @HCAcritics Spotlight Award ❤️🔥. Goosebumps Edit 🔥🥁🥳Everyone Shaking their Legs For #NaatuNaatu 🕺💃 And @RRRMovie Mania Across the Globe 🌊🤝🔥. #RRRMovie #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ZjHIsghcYD— Sai Mohan 'NTR' (@Sai_Mohan_999) February 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. RRR Awards films