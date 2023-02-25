RRR Won @HCAcritics Spotlight Award ❤️‍🔥. Goosebumps Edit 🔥🥁🥳



Everyone Shaking their Legs For #NaatuNaatu 🕺💃 And @RRRMovie Mania Across the Globe 🌊🤝🔥. #RRRMovie #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ZjHIsghcYD