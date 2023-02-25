Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Dog and motorcycles fall into sinkhole as road collapses in Delhi’s RK Puram No fatalities were reported, according to Delhi Police. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago #WATCH | A road collapsed in Delhi’s RK Puram area on February 22. A dog and a bike fell inside a hole formed after a narrow passage of the road collapsed. No fatalities were reported: Delhi Police(CCTV visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/EbK2Q6no0P— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sinkhole Delhi