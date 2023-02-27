Around the Web Watch: Two rhinos charge at tourist vehicle in Jaldapara National Park in Bengal, it overturns The vehicle toppled over when the driver was trying to reverse. Scroll Staff An hour ago I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today! pic.twitter.com/ISrfeyzqXt— Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) February 25, 2023 This is bad safari practice. A forest guard on scooter means he spotted the mom n cub brought the tourists who were willing to probably pay bribe and they are standing ready to photograph, they must’ve provoked the mom and she charged! Shameless! https://t.co/LyO9sqB900— Chitra M (@masalaboxtravel) February 26, 2023 Such a sad state.. we are in their territory.. imagine the animals state of mind.. https://t.co/PHOV994ha1— Pallav Bagaria (@pallav42) February 26, 2023 This is one of perfect example of not allowing open jeep to sanctuary. @narendramodi https://t.co/2piH35ZsHx— Shubh Chhajed (@chhajedshubham2) February 25, 2023 A human being is the only creature that goes to zoos and national parks to see how other animals live, leaving beside all the wildlife of a human society. https://t.co/eehQ3mHOB9— Chadalavada Raghuram (@Raghuram_C) February 25, 2023 Firstly what such necessity to go and see wild animals such close. And why roads paved in safari region - isn't this encroachment in their (wild animals) lands? https://t.co/1EP4j2mXGh— Adarsh (@TemplarAdarsh) February 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal animals