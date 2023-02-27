Around the Web Watch: Time-lapse video of Moon, Venus, and Jupiter aligning in rare planetary conjunction Astronomer Dan Monk posted the magical footage of the rare phenomenon. Scroll Staff An hour ago The conjunction of Jupiter, The Moon and Venus on 22nd Feb, captured from Bowness-on-Solway, UK. 😍Music: Moonlight by Scott Buckley - https://t.co/hsiWdiCDaB pic.twitter.com/o2DXsUcWqm— Dan Monk (@DanielMonk91) February 24, 2023 There’s a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they’ll be at their closest. Have you spotted these three in the sky? Snap a picture and send it to us! pic.twitter.com/8W1iihFz3w— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2023 tonight's Moon, Venus, & Jupiter conjunction.🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/eFxsHUyanY— Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) February 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. astronomy planets