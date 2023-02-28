Around the Web Watch: PETA India donates robotic elephant to Kerala temple to perform rituals The mechanical elephant at the Irinjadappilly Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur works on electricity. Scroll Staff An hour ago It’s Irinjadappilly Raman, a life-sized mechanical elephant! #ElephantRobotRaman pic.twitter.com/AU31bG5ryg— PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 26, 2023 Irinjadappilly Raman will help real elephants continue to live in nature. #ElephantRobotRaman pic.twitter.com/MUOecG2ZpL— PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 26, 2023 Irinjadappilly Raman was gifted to the temple by PETA India. #ElephantRobotRaman pic.twitter.com/vnkbl0pbwq— PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. PETA animals