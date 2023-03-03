Around the Web Watch: Bill Gates attempts to temper spices for khichdi at nutrition campaign with Smriti Irani Well tried! Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023 India is making strong progress toward a healthier future for women and children through POSHAN 2.0 with a focus on data & monitoring. Today I met with two amazing administrators, Amy Joseph and Lakshmi Priya, who are helping to improve nutrition outcomes. @MinistryWCD https://t.co/zFoQUChHPk— Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 2, 2023 Hon'ble Minister @smritiirani addressed Mr. @BillGates, Co-Chair and Trustee @gatesfoundation as “Mama of New India” as Mr. Gates participated in traditional “Annaprashan” ritual..#amritmahotsav#sahiposhandeshroshan #IYM2023 pic.twitter.com/vMIpJOOvBn— Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) March 2, 2023 Also Watch: Bill Gates learns how to make a roti from American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cooking Bill Gates