IMD Mumbai :WEATHER INFO-

Nowcast warning issued at 1300 Hrs IST dated 06/03/23 : Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur pic.twitter.com/NeqDSHocN0