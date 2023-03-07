Goondaism by a so called advocate on women bike riders. This guy is so damn cheap



See how he manhandels and her hand and takes of the keys.. #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/UvPe5e0anF — Madhu (@Sudhana2302) March 5, 2023

Two women on motorcycles were harassed (video above) by a man and his son on the exit road from NICE Road towards Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. The men claimed that the women had stopped on their property and demanded that they move. Then the son snatched the keys to one of the motorcycles. According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the son twisted the rider’s arm in the process. He then went back to his house, leaving them stranded on the road.

In another video the women said they had called the police helpline number, but the man refused to return the keys, forcing them to have their vehicles towed. In a subsequent video, they claimed they had to wait seven hours at the Konanakunte police station before their complaint was registered, after which the man returned the keys to an senior officer. Finally, later in the evening, the Konanakunte police registered a case and said they would summon the accused for questioning, according to The Hindu.