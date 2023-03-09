Around the Web Watch: Elephant Kaleem retires at the age of 60 after 99 rescue operations The Kumki tusker was given a grand farewell at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from #TNForest #Kaleem pic.twitter.com/bA1lUOQmTw— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 7, 2023 Kaleem our legendary elephant at the Kozhikamutthi camp at Anamalai Tiger Reserve retires today at the age of 60 yrs. For Mani, his Mahout Kaleem is like an elder brother. It was my honour to witness the retirement ceremony, I will remember & cherish forever #Kaleem #TNForest pic.twitter.com/bg2soUWmsQ— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu animals elephants