Around the Web Satish Kaushik (1956-2023): Watch some of the actor’s funniest comedy scenes The actor-director died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Play Play Play Play I have always loved watching Satish Kaushik Ji. He has given many great performances but the one that I immediately remembered after hearing about his demise was that of “CALENDAR” from Mr India. Sad but this is how life works. pic.twitter.com/z0j2B1Nc7A— Arun Pawar (@arunpawar_srcc) March 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tribute Bollywood