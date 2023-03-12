Viral Video Watch: Ali Sethi sings evergreen Lata Mangeshkar number at South Asian excellence pre-Oscar party The Pakistani singer sang ‘Yeh sama, sama hai yeh pyaar ka’ while Pallavi Sharda, an Australian actress of Indian descent, danced. Scroll Staff An hour ago Happy Saturday from Ali Sethi! 🤲🫶 pic.twitter.com/zMnkaVw9Qx— Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) March 11, 2023 love this video of Alina dancing to @alisethimusic 's pasoori pic.twitter.com/InE6dMbCe3— Krish (@thehistoryboy) March 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Oscars