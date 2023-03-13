Watch: From Michelle Yeoh to Sarah Polley, all the winners’ speeches at Oscars 2023
The speeches were high on feelings, gratitude, and joy.
“This is proof that dreams do come true,” said Michelle Yeoh after winning the Oscar for the Best Actor, Female. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you, you’ve ever passed your prime. Never give up.”
“I started in this business 30 years ago,” Brendan Fraser said after winning the Oscar for the Best Actor, Male. “Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped.”
“The world is changing rapidly and I fear our stories are not keeping pace,” Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan said after the film won the Oscar for Best Picture. “Sometimes it’s a little scary knowing that movies move at the rate of years and world on the internet is moving at the rate of milliseconds,”
“I just want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words ‘women’ and ‘talking’ so close together like that,” said Sarah Polley, accepting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
“My husband is in prison, just for telling the truth, just for defending democracy,” said Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny, the subject of Navalny, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary. “I’m dreaming for the day you’ll be free, out country will be free.”
“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar,” Jamie Lee Curtis said, accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Female.
“Dreams are something you have to believe in, I almost gave up on mine,” said Ke Huy Quan on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Male. “To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”
“Animation is not a genre, animation is ready to be taken to the next step, we are all ready for it,” Guillermo del Toro said while accepting the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. “Keep animation in the conversation.”
