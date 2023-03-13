Around the Web Watch: The moment when Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga won the Oscar for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Director Kartiki Gonsalves dedicated the Oscar for Best Documentary Short to her family and India. Scroll Staff An hour ago A major win and a triumph to stories with a heart and that tributes our beloved nature. #TheElephantWhisperers bags #Oscars for India! Heartiest congratulations 🔥🏆🇮🇳 @EarthSpectrum @guneetm #Oscars95 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/LrV4HuNSgX— Filme Shilmy (@FilmeShilmy) March 13, 2023 Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Oscar for Best Short Subject Documentary for 'The Elephant Whisperers.' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Bxgxwydb0n— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023 We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering ♥️🐘♥️🐘♥️— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscars 2023 The Elephant Whisperers documentary