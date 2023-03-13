Around the Web Watch: Malala Yousafzai attends her first Oscar ceremony, says, ‘I only talk about peace’ The Nobel laureate was a producer for ‘Stranger at the Gate’, which was nominated for short documentary film. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Jimmy Kimmel asks Malala Yousafzai a viewer question: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”“I only talk about peace.” #Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/krf3VvN7os— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023 Who is Malala Yousafzai most looking forward to seeing at the #Oscars? Rihanna, of course. https://t.co/gLXMLGOd8i pic.twitter.com/DqIkXto0WR— Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023 Malala Yousafzai at the #Oscars. https://t.co/i5wEon5M8t pic.twitter.com/lj1vNX5o1r— Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and education advocate #Malala Yousafzai wears custom Ralph Lauren Collection to the #Oscars in celebration of the nomination for her film, “Stranger at the Gate.” pic.twitter.com/RcVBy1q3Qi— CFDA (@CFDA) March 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscars 2023 Malala