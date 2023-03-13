Around the Web Watch: Michelle Yeoh’s mother reacts to her daughter’s winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Female Janet Yeoh, along with friends and family, erupted in joy at Yeoh’s win during a special Academy Awards viewing party in Malaysia. Scroll Staff An hour ago wait, this is so cute. michelle yeoh's mother janet yeoh reaction to her winning an oscar pic.twitter.com/qDa5xWNWSI— june (@toisolation) March 13, 2023 Congratulations Michelle Yeoh!! Pride of Malaysia! Reactions from Michelle’s mother, Janet and YB Nancy Shukri this morning at the Oscars viewing party in KL. pic.twitter.com/at4ShlAiuk— Deborah (@debdrizzle) March 13, 2023 A filial daughter , Michelle checked in on her mother straight after she became the first Asian to win the best actress award in the Academy’s 95 year history . Bravo ! 🎉 https://t.co/Ghvs4LYW94 pic.twitter.com/BzqTIJ5cuW— Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Michelle Yeoh Oscars 2023