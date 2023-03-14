Around the Web Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chicago river dyed green for St Patrick’s Day celebrations In honour of the American city’s Irish heritage. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is how Chicago turns their river green for St. Patrick's Day.They have a "secret recipe" for the dye and use boats to spread it — the bigger boats dump 40lbs of the dye in the river & the smaller boats mix it up.It stays green for 24 to 48 hours.pic.twitter.com/SeqIqFCtrQ— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US chicago