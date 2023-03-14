Around the Web ‘Ruling party shouldn’t take credit’: Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Oscars for Indian films ‘My only request is that the ruling party should not take credit saying we have directed, we have written the poem, Modiji has directed the film.’ Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Congress President @kharge Ji asked Modi govt’s minister to not take credit for Oscar award. pic.twitter.com/CFr4aCw5GV— Shantanu (@shaandelhite) March 14, 2023 Also Watch: ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani sings his acceptance speech after winning the Oscar We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscars 2023 Congress