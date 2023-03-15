Around the Web ‘Bye, bye’: Rescuers cheer for infant monkey as it is released back in the wild Seen in Khonoma village forest in Nagaland. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Saving and releasing an infant Monkey back to its natural home, Khonoma village forest, Nagaland.in December 1998, hunting was banned in Khonoma’s forests and a 20 sq km area was demarcated by the village council as the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS). pic.twitter.com/HmjLO3waJk— Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) March 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rescue animals