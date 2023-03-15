Viral Video Watch: Microphone stops working during American national anthem, Canadian fans keep singing Spotted during an ice hockey match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena in Canada. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago No mic? No problem! 👏Listen as the crowd at @ScotiabankArena finished singing the American anthem after a microphone malfunction! pic.twitter.com/SK8nGqP8Qn— NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2023 Mic doesn’t work for the American anthem. No problem. Us Canadians know the words 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/m1kWf1lcqn— David Alter (@dalter) March 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada sports anthem