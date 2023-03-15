Around the Web Watch: Meet Surekha Yadav, the first female driver of a Vande Bharat express train Yadav drove the high-speed train from Mumbai to Solapur. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Salute to #Narishakti!Smt. Surekha Yadav, Loco Pilot cruising the first female driven Vande Bharat train from CSMT, Mumbai to Solapur through the steepest Bhor Ghat between Mumbai & Pune in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/WWKiUIXYrx— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. railways women