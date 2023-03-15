Around the Web Watch: Fans welcome NTR Jr on his return to Hyderabad after Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ Unsurprisingly, the actor was mobbed at the airport. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Man of the Masses NTR Jr gets mobbed by his fans at the airport, as he returns to India from the #Oscars .@tarak9999 #ManofMassesNTR #NTRJr #JrNTR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/nBKnn5v22n— Shweta Parande (@fillumwaalii) March 15, 2023 Massive celebrations outside #HyderabadAirport for @tarak9999 arrival #JrNTR#NTR30 #ManOfMassesNTR #NaatuNaatu #RRRWinsOscar #RRR pic.twitter.com/bp4mlM6wdg— Jeevan Santhosh (@ijeevan) March 15, 2023 #WATCH | Telangana: RRR Actor Jr NTR arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR won the #Oscar for the Best Original Song pic.twitter.com/f5zGfnyk7m— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023 When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and 'Naatu Naatu' so much: Prem Rakshit, choreographer of 'Naatu Naatu' song pic.twitter.com/gXK2eKxn6k— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscars 2023 Hyderabad