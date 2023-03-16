Around the Web Watch: Major fire in Turahalli forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru The Karnataka forest department stated they have put the fire out. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago #Forestfire reported Wednesday evening in #Turahalli forest on the outskirts of #Bengaluru. The forest department is yet to ascertain the cause. #News9SouthDesk Details 👉https://t.co/CNKLNzDsF6 pic.twitter.com/9SMw7HXAIc— Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) March 16, 2023 Major fire in thurahalli forest @namma_vjy @NammaBengaluroo @KarnatakaSNDMC @Bnglrweatherman @BngWeather pic.twitter.com/9QhpGJRDUF— Piyush Sharma (@PiyushS48460838) March 15, 2023 Thurahalli forest is burning @Tejasvi_Surya ji please protect our small forest of Bangalore south. This is happening frequently please protect it sir. pic.twitter.com/OsHI5nNCTD— MADHU KASHYAP JAGADEESH (@kas7890) March 15, 2023 @BangaloreMirror @BangaloreTimes1 @BangalorePolice Turahalli forest is on fire. pic.twitter.com/AhydS9jMms— BT (@bhuvanthaker) March 15, 2023 Bengaluru gets the feel of #ForestFire with major fire reported at #Turahalli Forest in South #Bengaluru. @aranya_kfd officials said fire situation under control. @TOIBengaluru #Karnataka #Fire #Summer pic.twitter.com/2Ti4y4AvhG— Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) March 15, 2023 @CMofKarnataka @Tejasvi_Surya @TVMohandasPai @Paani_Earth this is the fire in Turahalli forest yesterday, the 2nd fire in the week, is there anything u can do to stop such incidents? Kudos to the forest dept and fire brigade that worked 3 hours to douse the fire #encroachment pic.twitter.com/tfiK6cUZYs— randhish (@randhish1) March 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru fire