Around the Web Watch: Man drives SUV into railway platform to shoot video The attempt was made at Agra Cantonment station. Scroll Staff An hour ago Viral: Agra man drives a car on railway platform to make reels - RPF filed a case asked for details of car from RTO pic.twitter.com/WNzxvhWAXX— Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) March 15, 2023 Railways now placing metal barricade at platform number one of #Agra Cantt railway station, after a local resident drove his SUV for Instagram reel. pic.twitter.com/7smRFGMx5i— TOIWestUP (@TOIWestUP) March 15, 2023 UP | Video of a car being driven on the platform of Agra Cantt railway station went viralIncident took place on March 8 at 11:30 pm due to a lapse in security. We're taking strict actions in this matter: Prashasti Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager, Agra Division (15.03) pic.twitter.com/U9ke8gz3Wa— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2023