यह जनप्रतिनिधि की भाषा है क्या?

भाजपा सांसद किरण खेर ने काम किया अच्छी बात है.. लेकिन अब जनता को वोट ना डालने पर लानतें भेज रही हैं और छित्तर फेरने की बात कर रही हैं यह कहाँ की राजनीति हुई? pic.twitter.com/IzbwGbD6rH — Shobhna Yadav (@ShobhnaYadava) March 16, 2023

The BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, told an audience at an event in her constituency that people who don’t vote for her need to be reprimanded. “If even one person from Deep Complex doesn’t vote for me, it is a highly shameful thing,” she said according to The Indian Express. “They need to be beaten up with slippers.”

“I will make sure the work gets done, but what will you do for me?” Kher said at the gathering.