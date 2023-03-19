Around the Web Watch: Elephants at Thai botanical park enjoy a feast to mark National Elephant Day At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in eastern Chonburi province, nearly 60 elephants were treated to two tons of fruits and vegetables on March 13. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago WATCH: Elephants enjoyed a feast at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden to celebrate National Elephant Day in Thailand pic.twitter.com/42UnxJmSuF— Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thailand Elephants