Around the Web ‘What’s this desire to lie?’ Congress’s Supriya Shrinate’s question to BJP’s Amit Malviya goes viral Shrinate’s charge, made at an ‘India Today’ conclave event, spread quickly through social media. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago What is this desire to lie? What is this desire to mislead? What is this desire to spread fake news? Cong's @SupriyaShrinate launches scathing attack on BJP. #IndiaTodayConclave2023 #IndiaTodayConclave #Conclave23 | @RahulKanwal pic.twitter.com/09xiZpanf3— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 18, 2023 Play Supriya Shrinate's observation begins at 22:30. Amit Malviya responds at 23:49. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress BJP