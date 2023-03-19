Viral Video Watch: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju plays against table tennis champion Sreeja Akula ‘Edited the video to show only those shots which I won,’ the minister joked about his match with Commonwealth gold medalist and reigning national champion. Scroll Staff An hour ago After long time I managed sometime to play Table Tennis shots with defending Indian Women's Table Tennis Champion Sreeja Akula 🏓 pic.twitter.com/RS8kUBsdKu— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 18, 2023 Edited the video to show only those shots which I won 🏓 🙂@SreejaAkula31— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. table tennis Kiren Rijiju