Around the Web Watch: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries golgappa and other Indian delicacies with PM Modi in Delhi Kishida also sampled some lassi and aam panna during his visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park. Scroll Staff An hour ago 'Golgappa diplomacy': PM Modi, his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti ParkThe latest addition to the list of Pani Puri lovers is Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on a trip to India and arrived in New Delhi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BuaLOrv64l— Chittukuruvi (@chittukuruvi4) March 21, 2023 #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/sC3khaR31v— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023