Watch: Opposition MPs hang banner from first floor of Parliament demanding JPC to investigate Adani
The Opposition has been demanding a Parliamentary probe.
As the logjam in the parliament continued, Opposition MPs on Tuesday staged a protest on the first floor of the Parliament, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Adani Group. Holding placards and shouting slogans, MPs also unfurled a huge banner (video above) from the corridor which read, “We want JPC.”
The Centre-Opposition standoff has disrupted the second leg of the Budget session since it commenced on March 13. While the ruling BJP MPs have been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London, Opposition parties have alleged that the government does not want Parliament to function to their demand to launch a probe into the allegations made by the Hindenburg Research.
The protest from inside the complex comes days after Congress alleged that the audio of Lok Sabha proceedings was muted for 20 minutes to silence Opposition voices.