Carnival ride with people on it crashes to the ground in Ajmer, Rajasthan, several injured

Eleven people were injured in the incident that took place at Darbar Disneyland in Kundan Nagar, Ajmer.

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र के कुंदन नगर इलाके में केबल टूटने से एक झूले के नीचे गिरने के दौरान 11 लोग घायल हुए हैं जिनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। सभी लोगों की हालत खतरे से बाहर है: सुशील कुमार, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक, अजमेर pic.twitter.com/sDK5EoGVhJ— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 21, 2023