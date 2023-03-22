Around the Web Watch: British policeman dances with Indians outside Indian High Commission in London Members of the Indian diaspora gathered in solidarity at the London mission after a group of Khalistan supporters pulled down India’s national flag. Scroll Staff An hour ago Outside Indian High Commission in London...British Met Police shake a leg with Indian Diaspora @IndiainUK #proudtobeindian #Bharat #uk pic.twitter.com/GWamOhrO3y— Sumant Arora (@Sumant_arora_) March 22, 2023 #WATCH | British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London.Indians have gathered outside Indian High Commission to protest against the Khalistanis and in support of the Indian flag. pic.twitter.com/puQq5Y7kRZ— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023 #Watch | Indians express solidarity with India High Commission after the attack on the London office@HCI_London@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/7nG49Z5EAE— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 21, 2023 Central London breaks out in colours of joy and gaiety as the Indian diaspora converges at the @HCI_London in solidarity and peace.@reachind_uk @BobBlackman @RamiRanger @BritIndianVoice @CJBdingo25 @Natsecjeff @AsYouNotWish @silverspark pic.twitter.com/NrPW177rix— Rahul Kumar (@rahulkumarindia) March 21, 2023 Also Read: India summons British diplomat after tricolour is pulled down at London mission We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK police