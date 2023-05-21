Around the Web ‘Namaste to India’: Robot at International Media Centre during G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan ‘I want Indian people to come to Japan and know about the Japanese culture,’ the robot deployed for the purpose of security checks at the summit said. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 09:28 am जापान : हिरोशिमा में G-7 समिट में दिखा ग़जब का रोबोट, भारत के लिए भेजा नमस्ते वाला संदेश #Japan | #Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/5ldIBM40qw— Akhilesh Agrawal (@akhilesh_maihar) May 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. G7 summit Robot AI