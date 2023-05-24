Around the Web Watch: G20 delegates take a boat ride in shikaras on Srinagar’s Dal Lake Jammu and Kashmir hosted the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting during India’s G20 Presidency. Scroll Staff An hour ago #G20Kashmir Delegates enjoying #Shikara ride in Dal lake.Beautiful visuals on first day👇 pic.twitter.com/IcpcPSjZeJ— Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) May 22, 2023 The G20 delegates enjoying Shikara ride in Srinagar. So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/eXdKjbI1pr— Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) May 23, 2023 Delegates enjoyed scenic Dal Lake surrounded by the majestic Himalayas in beautifully illuminated traditional shikaras. Delegates were mesmerized by the unparalleled beauty.#G20Kashmir #G20Summit #G20inSrinagar #G20India pic.twitter.com/oL3XqjMxks— Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 22, 2023 Ended the day with a scenic shikara ride on the Dal Lake followed by a cultural performance and delicious wazwan dinner! Thank you @g20org @JandKTourism @srinagaradmin @tourismgoi for the impeccable arrangements!#G20Kashmir pic.twitter.com/OCrI9dpgHV— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir G20