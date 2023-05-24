PNHZ Park welcomes 5 newborn Snow Leopard cubs to our zoo family. The proud mothers Rare and Morning gave birth to 1:1 and 1:2 cubs respectively. The cubs are now 1 month old. With this, the Snow Leopard population has reached 14 in the zoo.

