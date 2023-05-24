Around the Web Watch: From Neil Gaiman to Mark Ruffalo, these stars joined the US film and TV writers’ strike The unions representing thousands of film and television writers went on strike on May 2. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Neil Gaiman (@NeilHimself) talks about the fight for writers' future at the WGA #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/xwsvk7459R— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2023 Mark Ruffalo came straight from his art class to share a message of solidarity! Thank you @MarkRuffalo ✊#WGAstrong #RallyattheRock https://t.co/pKxn2xTN50 pic.twitter.com/sWnAAz8RTn— Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 23, 2023 “I support all unions… we’re nothing without writers… I’m here in solidarity” - Susan Sarandon tells Deadline outside of 30 Rock in New York City today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/IETahMRvx1— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 23, 2023 Tony Kushner is fired up as he speaks as a part of the WGA #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/60julYzJvE— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2023 John Leguizamo speaks to the importance of diversity as a part of the WGA #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/IdgBRDhUHg— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2023 “Our friends in these big media companies- If you really do support fairness, diversity, equity and the base of talented professions writers that have made your companies hundreds of billions of dollars, do the right thing...” - Kal Penn says in New York City #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/m03oSJs9dg— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 23, 2023 Busy Phillips roasts David Zaslav while speaking as a part of the WGA #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/XjqnB2oatz— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2023 Other #sagaftramembers who showed their support at 30 Rock today included @kalpenn, @BusyPhilipps, @SteveEarle, #CynthiaNixon and MANY more! #1u 2/2 pic.twitter.com/LsLoNtBYkf— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) May 23, 2023 Also Read: The serfs of Hollywood: How ‘digital feudalism’ is driving the protest by screenwriters We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood protest