Around the Web Watch: Chaos at Ahmedabad stadium as huge group of fans gather to collect IPL final tickets Caught on camera outside the Narendra Modi Stadium. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Total mismanagement in Ahmedabad for the tickets of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and the Final.Fans surely deserve better than this. pic.twitter.com/1T86QjhbsI— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023 Thread: The utter disregard for public welfare at Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL finale is a clear display of incompetence and negligence. People from across India, patiently queuing since morning, were met with nothing but disappointment and mistreatment. #iplfinaltickets pic.twitter.com/N5yJbEV930— Hasit (@hasit_trivs) May 25, 2023 Huge crowd near Narendra Modi cricket Stadium to collect physical tickets for Q2 and Final match #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/DYfJ7WsNxv— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 25, 2023