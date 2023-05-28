Around the Web Watch: Car with driver inside swept away backwards by fast-flowing floodwater in Spain The incident took place when the driver attempted to cross a flooded road in Molina de Segura, located on the southern coast. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago What about that shocking Just Stop Oil protest where they threw cornstarch at the Chelsea Flower Show today. Oh, and this was Molina De Segura, Spain ⏳ pic.twitter.com/yekn7d08bk— Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) May 25, 2023 Murcia, southern Spain this afternoon.90mm of rain reported to have fallen in an hour.Red car demonstrates the power of fast moving flood water.pic.twitter.com/InoOGxOszr— Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) May 25, 2023 Video footage showed a driver in a red car attempting to cross an inundated road in Spain’s Molina de Segura before the vehicle was quickly carried away by rushing waters https://t.co/BM9X8fCEw3 pic.twitter.com/NsWjK789kk— Reuters (@Reuters) May 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain Rain Flood