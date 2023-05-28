Viral Video Watch: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with police personnel in Dehradun The actor was in Uttarakhand to shoot for a new film. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) Bollywood Fittest Man @akshaykumar Playing Volleyball Match with Police Team At Dehradun pic.twitter.com/z75VVy1kvr— SajalSharma23🔥 (@khiladiFan99) May 27, 2023 बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अभिनेता @akshaykumar जी की #UttarakhandPolice जवानों के साथ एक शाम।हमारे जवानों का मनोबल बढ़ाने के लिए धन्यवाद अक्षय जी!!@uttarakhandcops pic.twitter.com/8JlPpVBVsN— Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) May 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bollywood Uttarakhand