Around the Web Watch: Director forgets scroll after winning Palme d'Or at Cannes, Jane Fonda throws it at her Justine Triet started to walk off the stage after winning the top award for 'Anatomy of a Fall' without her scroll. Scroll Staff An hour ago Au @Festival_Cannes, Justine Triet oublie son prix sur scène, Jane Fonda lui jette dessus 😅 I love you Jane 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/g0C3Rtnzti— Gaël Hamayon (@gaelhamayon) May 27, 2023 🇫🇷🗣FLASH - "Cette contestation [contre la réforme des retraites] a été réprimée, niée de façon choquante", s'est indignée lors de son discours de remerciement Justine #Triet, vainqueuse de la Palme d'or au Festival de #Cannes. pic.twitter.com/s4ggH1OGfz— AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) May 27, 2023 Full video 🏆 Justine TRIET, lauréate de la Palme d'or pour ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE — Justine TRIET, winner of the Palme d'or for ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE (ANATOMY OF A FALL)#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #PalmedOr pic.twitter.com/2Z4syiML40— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023