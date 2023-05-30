Around the Web Watch: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ cast appears on London Comic Con stage through live holograms The holograms answered fan questions. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The cast of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds beams into @MCMComicCon's first hologram panel! pic.twitter.com/SSL5YEnx9g— Paramount+ UK & Ireland (@ParamountPlusUK) May 26, 2023 Finally we have teleportation!#mcm #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/XMgFfwI3X3— Elisa Moriconi (@okinuchan) May 27, 2023 Ready, set, hologram! 📸Thanks to @paramountplus MCM Comic Con London stepped into the future with our hologram tech.Celebs and fans alike took the holographic stage! Swipe left for more cosmic scenes. ✨#MCMComicCon #LiveHolograms #BeamYouSoon #Paramount #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/oylOLt3ARD— ARHT (@arht_tech) May 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Star Trek London