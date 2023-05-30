Around the Web Watch: Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans hold candlelight march on his first death anniversary Hundreds of fans gathered at his hometown in Mansa district in Punjab. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Supporters & fans of #SidhuMooseWala gatherl in large numbers to participate in the candle march organised at Moosa village of #Mansa district to demand justice. They raised slogans "Sidhu bai zindabaad, Moose Wala bai zindabaad". pic.twitter.com/b9FkaZoVOc— Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) May 29, 2023 #SidhuMoosewala ‘barsi’: Candle march held in #Mansa to seek justice for the late #Punjabisinger #JusticeForSidhuMoosewala #punjab pic.twitter.com/ZJFO62iYtF— The Tribune (@thetribunechd) May 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sidhu Moose Wala singer murder